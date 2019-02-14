A Nashville man was charged with 11 federal offenses on Thursday related to the December 2018 fires at the Music City Garage, according to federal prosecutors.
James Hayward Williams, 42, was charged in relation to the fires at the Music City Garage in East Nashville and firing multiple rounds from a semi-automatic pistol at On the Go Tires on Jan. 5, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee announced.
The criminal complaint charged Williams with using Instagram messages to threaten to burn the Music City Garage and vehicles located on the property, with the intent to extort money from the owner; four counts of using fire to commit a federal felony; four counts of maliciously damaging a building used in interstate commerce by means of fire; and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the complaint, after threatening the owner with burning the business, Williams set fire to the Music City Garage two times during the early morning hours on Dec. 22, 2018, and again set fire to the building on Dec. 24 and Dec 26 in an effort to extort $30,000 from its owner.
The complaint also charged Williamson with possessing a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol after having been convicted of a felony and firing multiple rounds from that pistol at On the Go Tires in an attempt to collect $20,000 from a person associated with that business.
According to the complaint, multiple rounds were fired at the business and at a vehicle that was occupied by a young girl, narrowly missing her.
If convicted, Williams faces more than 100 years in prison.
