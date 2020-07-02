NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who is suspected of breaking into Big Time Boots during the Lower Broadway riot in May.

Ryan Keith Ray, 33, is facing eight charges, including felony arson, burglary and vandalism.

Investigators said in an affidavit that Ray was seen on surveillance video entering Big Time Boots and lighting an empty shoe box on fire before piling additional boxes on top to try and start a large fire.

According to the affidavit, investigators found a photo of Ray wearing an Atlanta Falcons hat similar to the one seen in surveillance video on the suspect’s Facebook profile that helped identify him. The surveillance footage also reportedly shows Ray’s face.

In May, Big Time Boots owner Ed Smith said he had several boxes of expensive boots stolen from his store shelves after riots broke out on Lower Broadway.

Smith shared surveillance video of the incident with News4.

Ray is currently being held on bond.