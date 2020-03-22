NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Robert McMutuary, 25, was booked into Metro Jail after leaving the hospital following a crash that cost someone their life.
The crash took place in the 200 block of Haywood Lane on Saturday with McMutuary driving intoxicated that killed Edward Wilkins, Jr., 62, and injured five others, including two children.
Charges include homicide by intoxication, five counts of vehicular assault, two counts of aggravated child abuse, driving without a license, and no proof of insurance.
McMutuary is jailed in lieu of $416, 000 bond.
