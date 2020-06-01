Man charged with rape, kidnapping woman at gunpoint outside Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 21-year-old man was charged with raping and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint outside an apartment in Nashville.
Amari Ayers was charged with two counts of rape and aggravated kidnapping. His arrest comes after police said Ayers sexually assaulted a woman at an apartment on Rosa Parks Boulevard on May 16.
The woman told police that she was in the stairwell when man, who was later identified as Ayers, grabbed her from behind around 3:15 a.m. According to police, Ayers told the victim “that he had a gun and would kill her.”
A police investigation led to the arrest of Ayers at a home on Simpkins Streets on Monday afternoon.
Ayers has been arrested previously after police said "he attacked a woman in a state employee parking garage near First Tennessee Park" in 2017. He was convicted of attempted aggravated kidnapping and theft of property in March 2019.
