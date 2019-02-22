MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man has been indicted for kidnaping and fatally shooting a Rutherford County woman last year, according to a news release.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Ellis Lee Bell III, 38, of Nashville, was indicted in the Feb. 27, 2018, death of Katelyn Ervin, 26.
Ervin was at her home on the afternoon of Feb. 27 when Bell allegedly broke into the family home, stile items, including firearms, and abducted her, authorities said.
“Ellis Bell drove the victim to a remote location where he shot her and left her for dead,” Rutherford County Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said in a news release.
Family members reported her missing later that day. Her body was found six days later.
Bell was arrested on state and federal charges the same day and remains in federal custody at the Grayson County Detention Center.
“Since Bell had been in jail since the date of the murder, time was the one thing we had on our side,” Craig said. “We were able to use that time to secure a very good amount of information and facts regarding what took place that day.”
Bell was notified of his charges Friday in Circuit Court. His next court date is March 18.
He has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated burglary.
He was previously convicted of several burglaries, thefts and weapons charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.