NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Homicide Unit detectives have charged Brentnol James, 58, with Criminal Homicide for the 9:20 a.m. fatal shooting of Brian E. Shannon, 51, in the parking lot of James' automotive businesses at 205 E. Trinity Lane.
During an interview with detectives, James acknowledged a lingering dispute with Shannon that he said has been ongoing for years.
Shannon arrived at the business this morning where James began striking and firing shots at an unarmed Shannon.
James is being held without bond pending a hearing.
