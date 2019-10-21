LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -- A Lebanon man was charged with second-degree murder in an overdose death in September.
44-year-old Jason Dwight Dennis was indicted on second-degree murder charges, related to the death of a Gladeville man in September of this year.
He allegedly sold fentanyl-laced heroin to the overdose victim.
State law dictates that if a dealer sells, delivers, or administers drugs laced with fentanyl to a user, and that user dies, that warrants a charge of second-degree murder.
Dennis was booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $100,000 bond after being indicted last week.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said "We are seeing more fentanyl-laced drugs on the streets than we have ever before...We are responding to potential overdoses almost on a weekly basis, and the epidemic is affecting many families in our community."
In Wilson County alone, there were 28 overdose deaths in 2018. 19 of those deaths were related to opioid overdose, and 8 caused by heroin overdose.
For anyone who is struggling with addiction or have family members struggling with addiction, a list of resources can be found at www.drugfreewilco.org/resources/.
That law isn't the only tool Tennessee officials are using to fight the opioid crisis.
"Tennessee Faces of The Opioid Crisis" has been profiled previously by News4.
The campaign launched in July puts real faces to the epidemic. Dozens of people representing every county in the state are sharing their stories on the website. They tell about the impact opioids have had in their lives.
