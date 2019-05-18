Lebanon Police have charged Jamie Becker with murder after an altercation near the Lebanon public square. The altercation reportedly occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Officers found Justin Morgan unresponsive after a call to 911. Morgan has severe injuries to his abdomen and was transported to Tennova Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time after arriving there.
Lebanon Police are still investigating the matter.
