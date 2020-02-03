NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Nashville man is facing misdemeanor failure to yield charges after a collision that killed a motorcyclist in North Nashville Monday.
Police say 57-year-old Tracy Humphreys, who was driving a pickup truck, pulled out of a parking lot on Buchanan Street when he hit a motorcyclist.
The man on the motorcycle, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Crowder from Nashville, died from his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police say Humphreys "qualified for the issuance of a state citation in lieu of physical arrest."
The wreck happened mid-afternoon Monday near the intersection of Buchanan Street and 16th Avenue North.
Metro Nashville PD's fatal wreck response team was called to the scene. They are often called to major wrecks to assist in evidence gathering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.