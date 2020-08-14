NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has been arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and aggravated robbery charges after sexually assaulting a 43-year-old woman Sunday morning.
Police say officers responded to Plus Park Blvd. at 9:10 a.m. Aug. 9 after a resident reported hearing a woman screaming for help.
Officers found the woman who told them her car had broken down and that she checked into a motel on Murfreesboro Pike while her car was being repaired. After walking from the motel to a market Sunday, a man pulled up in his Kia minivan and offered her a ride back to the motel.
The woman told police the man, identified as 49-year-old Christopher Murray of Reelfoot Court, drove her behind a church on Plus Park Blvd. and pulled a knife on her. Murray then sexually assaulted her and took her cell phone.
Murray is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
Police say video from surveillance cameras in the area helped them identify Murray as the suspect.
Anyone knowing of any other crimes involving Murray is asked to contact Metro Police's Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.
