Man charged with indecent exposure after exposing himself at Berry Farms drive-thru

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department has identified the man accused of exposing himself to a teenage fast-food employee earlier this month.
On Thursday night, detectives charged 48-year-old Robert Rawson with indecent exposure. The arrest of Rawson comes after an incident at the Chic-fil-A drive-thru at Berry Farms on May 4.
Police said the man, identified by police as Rawson, exposing himself to a female worker at the restaurant and then drove off.
Following his arrest, police said Rawson is due in court on Aug. 4.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 615-794-4000 or to submit an anonymous tip online.
