NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested and charged with homicide after admitting to striking and pushing a 2-year-old child who died from injuries consistent with child abuse, according to an arrest report.
On Friday Metro Police and Fire responded to a call of a child who was unconscious and not breathing. The child was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
According to the arrest report, the juvenile had significant visible injuries. An autopsy revealed the child had sustained two skull fractures, nine rib fractures, a lacerated liver and a lung attached to the ribcage from severe trauma.
The injuries were consistent with child abuse and the child’s death was ruled a result of the abuse, the report says.
Rozelle Westmoreland, 33, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with homicide after telling Metro Police detectives he had struck the child multiple times and pushed them into the side of a bathtub after being angered by the child “whining,” the report states.
According to the report, Westmoreland picked the child up and dressed them, then placed them in bed and left the residence.
Westmoreland had been brought in to MNPD headquarters on an outstanding warrant, and was also charged with felony probation violation, according to a Davidson County booking record.
