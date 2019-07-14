CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man in his aunt's death in Clarksville.
Bobby James Bryant, 21, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Bryant is charged with criminal homicide with the death of his aunt, Barbara Penrod, 66, at the home they shared together on Garth Drive.
Police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived on scene and found Penrod had sustained multiple gunshot wounds inside the home.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and Bryant was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kurtich at 931-648-0656 ext. 5556, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
