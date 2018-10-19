MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Federal investigators are charging a Murfreesboro man with mail fraud and for operating an embezzlement scheme, in which they say he stole more than $1 million from his former employer, Lasko Products.
U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee said 46-year-old Randall Griffin was charged Thursday. Investigators say the scheme started in 2009 and continued until August 2017.
Griffin was employed at Lasko Products as a maintenance technician. Charging documents state he created and falsified purchase orders and invoices for equipment parts causing Lasko checks to be sent to a series of post office boxes that he opened under various false business names.
Investigators said Griffin created fake business names that closely resembled legitimate vendors that Lasko conducted business with. He also created bank accounts for each business and ultimately deposited the funds sent to these accounts into his personal bank account. Investigators say that over the course of several years, he embezzled exactly $1,006,293.58.
If convicted, Griffin faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and restitution of the full amount in addition to forfeiting proceeds derived from the scheme.
