NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police arrested a man yesterday after a hit-and-run vehicle accident in East Nashville.
According to police, James Sawyers was turning at the intersection of Trinity Lane and Douglas Avenue when he hit another car head-on.
Sawyers then continued to driver toward Pennock Avenue, where he hit several additional cars.
He then got out of the car and ran behind a tree at 1325 Pennock Ave.
Police report that there was a strong smell of alcohol on Sawyers' breath and that he was swaying where he stood.
Police found an open container of liquor in the passenger seat of his car.
Sawyers refused to do a breath or blood test.
After police searched his information in the driver database, they discovered that his license had been revoked.
Sawyers was taken into custody and is charged with the following: DUI, implied consent violation, open container violation, failure to render aid, driving on revoked license, failure to report accident and leaving the scene.
His total bond is set at $8,050.
