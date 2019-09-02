NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who reportedly cut another man with a pocket knife at Walk of Fame Park who he said owed him money.
On Sunday, officers were dispatched to 5th Avenue South at Demonbreun Street on a call that a person was cut with a knife. When they arrived, they found a victim who was cut on his left knee.
The victim told police that a man later identified as 60-year-old Joseph Bryant walked up to him while he was sitting on a park bench in Walk of Fame Park and told him "You had a chance to get me my money and you did not get me my money." The victim said Bryant pulled out a black folding pocket knife and swung it in a downward motion cutting his left knee.
Bryant told investigators that the victim owed him money and that he did not cut him. When they searched Bryant, they found a black folding pocket knife in his right front pocket. Bryant admitted to drinking before the incident.
Bryant was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $20,000. He is currently being held at Hill Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.