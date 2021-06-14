LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of breaking out of prison and killing a woman in the escape could take a plea deal today.
Curtis Watson will be in court this afternoon out in West Tennessee. He is facing charges for the death of Debra Johnson.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Curtis Watson, accused of raping and killing TN Dept. of Corrections administrator Debra Johnson, has been indicted by…
Watson is accused of breaking out of a West Tennessee facility in 2019 and tragically raping and killing Johnson, who spent a bulk of her life working with TDOC in Nashville.
Debra Johnson's family has filed a lawsuit against the state of Tennessee and others for not protecting their mother.
He led police on a multi-day manhunt out in the woods before being captured.
Watson's hearing begins at 2 p.m.
