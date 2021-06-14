LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of breaking out of prison and killing a woman in the escape could take a plea deal today. 

Curtis Watson will be in court this afternoon out in West Tennessee. He is facing charges for the death of Debra Johnson. 

Watson is accused of breaking out of a West Tennessee facility in 2019 and tragically raping and killing Johnson, who spent a bulk of her life working with TDOC in Nashville.

He led police on a multi-day manhunt out in the woods before being captured. 

Watson's hearing begins at 2 p.m. 

 

