HENDERSONVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A man is sitting in Sumner County Jail Wednesday night after police say he stabbed his father multiple times during a domestic dispute.
Officers were called to a home on Newport Lane around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after Michael "Scott"Coleman, 28, became upset and began a physical altercation with his father.
Coleman was arrested by Hendersonville Police and charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond and will be appearing in court on July 8, 2020 at 9 a.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
