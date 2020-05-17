NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One suspect is in custody after he walked into a public storage office in the 800 block of 5th Ave. South and attacked a couple with a machete.
BREAKING: Kelvin Edwards, 35, will be taken to jail soon for this afternoon's random machete attack on a husband & wife in the office of Public Storage, 800 5th Av S. The victims are in critical cond. 6 MNPD officers applied multiple tourniquets in an effort to save their lives. pic.twitter.com/QmzEGmcOz1— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 18, 2020
Police say they were notified of the attack at around 2:47 p.m. Sunday. At that time, 35-year-old Kelvin Edwards walked into the office of Public Storage on 5th Ave. South near Division Street and attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his wife, Leanne, 50, with his machete. The Crafts are in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
According to police, six officers applied multiple tourniquets in an effort to control the bleeding and save their lives.
#Breaking new info— police on scene confirm 2 victims were taken to the hospital with wounds. The suspect is in custody. @WSMV #Nashville— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) May 17, 2020
Just told by police on scene that the two victims are being treated and expected to live. Still waiting to confirm the extent of the injuries. @WSMV #nashville— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) May 17, 2020
For those following this thread: the suspect is Kelvin Edwards, 35 (corrected age). It was a machete attack on a husband & wife in the office of Public Storage. Police say 6 MNPD officers applied multiple tourniquets in an effort to save their lives. pic.twitter.com/SUYBa80Eza— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) May 18, 2020
Officers arrived on scene quickly and had Edwards in custody at 2:50 p.m.
The investigation shows Edwards, who is homeless, had a bin at Public Storage, which apparently contained a machete. During an interview with police, Edwards told them he was angry about the COVID-19 shutdowns and him not being able to get into the Rescue Mission.
Edwards appears to have gotten his machete from his bin and explained to police he decided to demonstrate his anger by attacking the Crafts, who he did not know.
After attacking the Crafts, Edwards walked out of the storage facility, threw the machete down and stood in the street raising his hands as he heard an MNPD patrol car's siren.
He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Edwards' drive license had a Little Rock address on it, but police say he has been in Nashville since at least 2016, the year of his first arrests here.
Kelvin D. Edwards has been interviewed and is now at booking. Warrants charging him with 2 counts of attempted murder are being prepared. pic.twitter.com/2vT5SwUsvp— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 18, 2020
In 2017, he was convicted of felony vandalism and, while in jail, he was charged with deliberately spitting on two Davidson County Sheriff's deputies.
Edwards was prosecuted on two counts of assault and was convicted on both charges.
