NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One suspect is in custody after he walked into a public storage office in the 800 block of 5th Ave. South and attacked a couple with a machete.

Police say they were notified of the attack at around 2:47 p.m. Sunday. At that time, 35-year-old Kelvin Edwards walked into the office of Public Storage on 5th Ave. South near Division Street and attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his wife, Leanne, 50, with his machete. The Crafts are in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 

According to police, six officers applied multiple tourniquets in an effort to control the bleeding and save their lives. 

Officers arrived on scene quickly and had Edwards in custody at 2:50 p.m. 

The investigation shows Edwards, who is homeless, had a bin at Public Storage, which apparently contained a machete. During an interview with police, Edwards told them he was angry about the COVID-19 shutdowns and him not being able to get into the Rescue Mission. 

Edwards appears to have gotten his machete from his bin and explained to police he decided to demonstrate his anger by attacking the Crafts, who he did not know. 

After attacking the Crafts, Edwards walked out of the storage facility, threw the machete down and stood in the street raising his hands as he heard an MNPD patrol car's siren.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. 

Edwards' drive license had a Little Rock address on it, but police say he has been in Nashville since at least 2016, the year of his first arrests here. 

In 2017, he was convicted of felony vandalism and, while in jail, he was charged with deliberately spitting on two Davidson County Sheriff's deputies. 

Edwards was prosecuted on two counts of assault and was convicted on both charges. 

