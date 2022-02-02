NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have arrested a man for attempting to shoot employees while robbing an East Nashville clothing store in November.
According to police, 20-year-old Tyrone Meriweather robbed Young’s Fashion on Gallatin Avenue, and fired two shots toward employees during the theft. No employees were hit.
Police said they responded to a call on Tuesday about a person with a gun at a residence on 16th Avenue North. Officers arrived and observed the suspect run out the front door and found him hiding in a bush on Ireland Street. Officers said they found the gun buried in the mulch where the suspect was hiding.
The suspect turned out to be Meriweather when detectives learned he had multiple outstanding warrants related to the Young’s Fashion robbery.
Meriweather admitted he was present during the robbery in November and fired the gunshots, according to police.
Meriweather is charged with two counts of attempted homicide and aggravated robbery among others. He already has felony convictions related to motor thefts, according to police.
