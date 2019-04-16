NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday and charged with assault on a police officer after allegedly wrestling with multiple police officers at Rivergate Nissan.
The incident began when the man, identified as 24-year-old Geoffrey Gambrell Jr., received a vehicle repair bill that contained an error.
Police say Gambrell began yelling and cussing at employees. He allegedly retrieved an ax from his vehicle.
When police officers arrived, Gambrell no longer had the ax but he was still arguing with employees.
Police say Gambrell had dilated pupils and was making incoherent statements, leading them to believe he was under the influence of drugs.
Gambrell started to wrestle with multiple police officers when they conducted a pat-down, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers were eventually able to get Gambrell in handcuffs. However, as officers put him in back of the police cruiser, he grabbed the knee of Sgt. James Vivrette and "grabbed down on the Sergeant's knee so forcefully that his knee buckled and caused a shooting pain up Sergeant Vivrette's left leg," according to the affidavit.
Gambrell was taken to booking and his bond was set at $3,000.
