Man charged with assault after shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after a shooting in Nashville on Monday afternoon.
Thomas Vaden III was charged with felony aggravated assault after the shooting of 56-year-old Randal Faulk.
Faulk was shot multiple times and remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police said Vaden came to the West Precinct on Thursday to give a statement. He admitted to shooting Faulk after, he said, Faulk hit him first. The two men apparently did not know each other. Vaden claims he approached Faulk to ask for a light for a cigar.
Police said information provided through Crime Stoppers led to the identification of Vaden as the potential gunman depicted in surveillance photos running from the scene.
Witnesses told police on Monday that Vaden approached Faulk with a gun behind his back. Their brief encounter led to a physical fight before Vaden allegedly opened fire.
