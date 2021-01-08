NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 39-year-old man has been charged with arson to set a fire in downtown Nashville on New Year's Eve.
Joshua Baker was charged with felony arson after the fire at 215 6th Avenue North.
When firefighters arrived, they saw multiple fires on the second floor of the building, mostly used for storage. Investigators said the fire caused "extensive internal damage" to the building.
While firefighters were treating Baker, investigators said Baker admitted to setting the fire and added he had "set fires in building before 'maybe 10 times.'"
"During the New Year's Eve investigation, NFD Fire Investigators found multiple fire sites. They found places in the bathroom, near a rear wall, in a trash can, and in a mini-refrigerator Baker set fires," Nashville Fire said in a statement on Friday.
Baker is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Davidson County Detention Center.
