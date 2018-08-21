Metro police announced Tuesday that Jonathan Powell, 34, has been charged with aggravated robbery after punching a woman and stealing her car around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.
An investigation found that Powell was near the intersection of Park Plaza & 31st Ave. He had driven to the area in his Toyota Prius, struck a vehicle, and left the scene.
A woman told police that she saw Powell in the middle of the road, and he appeared to be talking on his cell phone. Powell then got in the passenger side of the woman's minivan. He demanded that she drive him to 21st Ave. The woman refused.
Police say Powell punched the 45-year-old woman repeatedly in the face and stole her minivan. He eventually crashed the vehicle at a dead end of Park Plaza near Oman Street. Police detained him as he was walking away from the vehicle.
Police did not identify the victim. She suffered a laceration and bruising to her right eye.
