NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have charged a Nashville father with aggravated child abuse after video showed him beating his son and telling him that he doesn't care if he dies.
On Wednesday, just before 7 p.m., Redrick T. Frey and his 12-year-old son were involved in a fight at their home on the 2020 block of Ed Temple Blvd.
The argument started over a charging cable for an Amazon Fire Stick remote. Frey told investigators that the argument started when the 12-year-old got into a shoving match with his 7-year-old brother.
The 12-year-old took video of the incident which showed Frey provoke him into fighting him, shouting "Let's go!" The 12-year-old refused and eventually Frey pushed him forcefully out of frame of the camera.
The 12-year-old and Frey can then be seen on video fist fighting each other, with Frey obviously overpowering his son. Frey is heard on the video asking the 12-year-old, "Is that all you got?" Frey then throws the 12-year-old across the room out of sight of the camera.
Frey and the 12-year-old can then be seen fist fighting again, going in and out of frame of the camera. The 12-year-old, off screen, can be heard telling his father that he can't breathe and he was heard wheezing.
Investigators said Frey easily overpowered the boy due to his size and age and can be heard on video telling him that he will kill him and that he doesn't care if he dies. Frey eventually stops beating the 12-year-old and walks out of the room.
Metro Police described the incident as heinous, atrocious, and cruel after watching the video of the incident. Frey was charged with aggravated child abuse.
