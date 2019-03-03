JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Jackson County man is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault against two deputies after an incident that occurred on Saturday.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a suspicious person call on McCoinsville Road at Back Field Lane where they found a man laying on a bank in the intersection with a back pack and a portable nylon ladder strapped to his back.
While attempting to find out the man's identity, a large hunting knife was secured by the deputies. The man claimed that he did not have an ID and provided the name Daniel Martin along with a date of birth.
A check by Jackson County 911 did not support this identification. Further questioning by the deputies revealed his true identity to be Daniel Shivers who is a wanted person by the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.
While deputies were attempting to pat down Shivers, he began fighting and was eventually taken to the ground where he continued to fight and grabbed a handgun that was hidden in his waistband. Deputies continued restraining the man and was able to take the firearm from Shivers and place him in handcuffs after being tased multiple times.
The firearm was found to be reported as stolen out of Putnam County. Daniel Shivers was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal impersonation, felony theft by possession of stolen property and placed under a $15,000 bond. Additional charges for narcotics possession and paraphernalia are expected once confirmation is received from the TBI Crime Lab.
Gainesboro Police Department assisted the Jackson County Sheriff's Department with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.