NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who reportedly broke a window, dropped a scooter, and threw a knife at a man after threatening him.
Officers responded to a restaurant on the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South in response to a man with a knife. When they arrived, staffers from Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge had the man, later identified as 56-year-old Robin Horner, detained.
Horner reportedly would not speak to officers. Staffers said they went outside when they heard a window break. A victim told police that he saw Horner drop a scooter on the sidewalk and pull a knife out. The victim said Horner said "not to come near him or he would kill him."
Horner began to walk away and then turned around coming towards him and threw the knife in his direction. The knife did not hit the victim.
Horner was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $15,000. He is currently being held at Hill Detention Center.
