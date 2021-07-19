MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – A man, who barricaded himself inside a home on Sunday night, was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a crash.
The arrest comes after officers were called to a two-car crash on N. Mt. Juliet Road near Pleasant Grove. Upon arrival, officers determined that one of the drivers, an unidentified 56-year-old man, had fled the scene.
Police said the man is accused of ramming another vehicle “following a domestic-related altercation at home on Parkwood Drive.”
Officers obtained a warrant and located the man at this home on Parkwood Drive around 2 a.m. on Monday. However, after multiple attempts, police said they were unable to get him to exit the house. As a result, police requested crisis negotiators and special response team members to the scene around 5 a.m.
After talking with the crisis negotiators, police said the man exited the home around 5:40 a.m. and was taken into custody without injuries. He is currently booked at Wilson County Jail.
Residents of adjacent homes were asked to either vacate their homes or shelter in place.
