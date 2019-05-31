A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with two carjackings on the same day, Metro police said.
According to police affidavits, Estifanos T. Kumssa, was arrested on felony charges on Thursday in an incident on Edge O Lake and another on Murfreesboro Pike.
In the Murfreesboro Pike incident, investigators said a woman told them her Jeep had been stolen at gunpoint.
The woman was inside a building cleaning while a man was sitting inside her Jeep.
Two men came to the vehicle and one pointed a gun at the man inside, demanding the car.
The victim inside the Jeep gave the men the keys and they drove away.
In the incident on Edge O Lake, officers said an Uber driver was sitting in his car taking a cigarette break with his driver window down halfway when he heard a loud bang on his window.
Then, the driver told police the suspect was pointing a pink gun at him, demanding money.
When the Uber driver didn’t have any money, police said Kumssa demanded the driver get out of the car.
According to police documents, the suspect and another man got into the Uber driver’s car and drove off.
Officers spotted the accused carjackers later at Bell Road and Eagle View Boulevard.
Police threw out spike strips as the speeding vehicle attempted to flee.
Both men then ran on foot from the vehicle, and police captured Kumssa.
As officers were walking back to their cruisers, they spotted the pink gun lying in a nearby parking lot.
Both cases remain under investigation by Metro Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.