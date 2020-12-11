NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Juvenile court records obtained by News4 Investigates shows Devaunte Hill, now charged in the murder of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, shot his grandmother and two other family members when he was sixteen years old.
Those records show the very year after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in those shootings, he would then go on to plead guilty for robbery by using a gun to steal from an unnamed victim.
In March 2016, Hill’s juvenile records show he argued with his then 67-year old grandmother, Earline Hill, about getting out of bed at their apartment on Porter Road.
Police told News4 at the time that the sixteen-year-old then went to his closet, retrieved a handgun, and shot his grandmother, along with his 12-year-old sister and his six-year-old nephew.
At the time, police said all three suffered non-life threatening wounds.
Police said Hill was later found walking on railroad tracks.
At the time, Hill’s Uncle told News4 that he was shaken by the shootings.
"This just really is something you watch . . see on TV. To know . . this is my family involved in this . . is just unbelievable to me,” said Joseph Williams.
Williams had a warning for his nephew in 2016.
"Just get your life together, man . . that's all I can tell you,” he said.
But those court records show the very next year in July, Hill was charged with aggravated robbery when he and another individual robbed a man at gunpoint.
Hill later pleaded guilty to simple robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.