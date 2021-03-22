A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot by a man who was involved in a shootout in Nashville last week.
Metro Police say Dezzion Pickett drove into the Camel Express Car Wash on Doverside Drive on Thursday afternoon when he was shot at by another individual.
That individual reportedly drove off on Dickerson Pike and Pickett ran after it while shooting with 'no regard for safety of the tens of vehicles stopped at the red light', according to court papers.
Records say a 14-year-old girl was in one of those vehicles shot at by Pickett. She was hit and taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in critically stable condition.
Pickett was identified in the shooting by video surveillance and police say he has a prior aggravated assault conviction. He is now facing aggravated assault charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.