BERRY HILL, TN (WSMV) - A worker is charged with attacking his supervisor with a knife at a business in Berry Hill late Friday, police said.
Authorities said the man drove away after the attack and headed towards his home in Ashland City.
Officers set up in the area of the suspect's residence and subsequently made a felony traffic stop on the individual and took him into custody without incident, according to Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray.
Ray said the man was turned over to Berry Hill authorities and the vehicle involved was turned over to Berry Hill for processing.
It's not clear what led up to the attack.
