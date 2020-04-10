NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hermitage detectives are working to investigate the apparent beating death of 66-year-old Stephen P. Walker inside his home.
James C. Seber, 39, was arrested and charged with Criminal Homicide for the murder of Walker in their Woodcraft Court townhome.
The two men lived together.
Seber drove himself to a doctor's appointment Friday afternoon and informed the staff there that his housemate was dead inside of their home.
Seber told investigators he last spoke with Walker on Thursday night and woke up to find his clothes from the night before had blood on them.
The blood evidence on the clothing is consistent with someone being involved in a physical altercation.
