CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville Police have arrested a man on vehicular homicide charges for a March crash that killed an unborn child, injured her mother, and another passenger.
21-year-old Gregory Pierre-Louis was identified by investigators with Clarksville Police's fatal accident crash team.
Investigators determined he was driving a Honda Accord faster than 95 miles per hour, in a "reckless manner", and caused the wreck that killed an unborn baby, and caused injuries to the 37-year-old woman and juvenile passenger of a Nissan Sentra.
The Sentra was making a left turn from the Purple Heart Highway to Evans Road when Pierre-Louis' car entered the intersection, hit the Nissan on the passenger side of the car.
Pierre-Louis was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on September 11, on charges of Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, and speeding.
His bond is set at $100,000.
