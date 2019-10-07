NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Court records show Jermaine Agee, charged with double homicide of Mayra Garcia, 38, and her son Jayden Taylor, 13, was forbidden by court order from leaving the state of Alabama.

Agee’s arrest on Monday was the second time since July that Agee was found in Nashville despite the court order.

+2 Murder suspect accused in stabbing of ex-girlfriend and her children caught Police have arrested a man after he allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend and her son and critically injured the girlfriend’s daughter, Metro Police said in a news release.

Agee has a lengthy criminal history, including an attempted murder charge in 2010 that he later pleaded down to aggravated assault, for which he then was sent to prison.

He also has theft and robbery convictions.

After being released on probation, Alabama’s Bureau of Pardons and Parole shows in May, Agee was arrested for loitering and for being in possession of drug paraphernalia, which resulted in a probation violation.

While it’s unclear what happened after that arrest, Metro Nashville court records show Agee was identified on July 26 as having a fugitive from justice warrant out of Alabama.

On August 3, records show that Alabama authorities came to Nashville to bring Agee back.

A spokesman for Alabama’s Division of Pardons and Parole said a judge then put Agee once again on probation with the condition that he was not to leave the state.

On Monday, Metro Police said Agee killed his ex-girlfriend and her son, as well as critically injuring her teenage daughter.

Although Garcia obtained an order of protection last week against Agee after police said he punched her in the face and swore out a domestic violence warrant, no probation violation out of Alabama was issued.

A spokesman for Alabama’s Division of Pardons and Parole said it is only alerted to convictions from out of state.