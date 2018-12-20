GAINESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Gainesboro man has been charged in connection with a murder earlier this year, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI said Kevin Meadows, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging him with one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated arson, two counts of theft of property and two counts of tampering with evidence.
Authorities found Solomon Minder, 71, dead inside his McCoinsville Road home on May 11. It was determined that a fire had been set inside the home.
The TBI said in a news release that Meadows was an acquaintance of Minder.
Meadows was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $1 million bond.
