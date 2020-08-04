NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing vehicular homicide charges in a Nashville crash that killed a 20-year-old woman.

Metro Police say the crash happened on June 19th just after midnight on Highway 100 and Temple Road. Anna Miller, of Franklin, died in the wreck.

Miller was reportedly driving south on Temple Road and stopped at the intersection for the flashing red light.

The investigation showed when her Honda Accord drove into the intersection, it was hit by a 2003 Mercedes sedan. Police said the Mercedes had the right of way with a flashing yellow light.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Christopher Dennis. Investigators revealed that Dennis was driving 77 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour.

Court papers say surveillance video in the area confirmed the events leading up to Miller's death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: