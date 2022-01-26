NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been charged after the body of a man was found inside of a home remodel project on Tuesday.
Police say that Daniel Baynes, 58, was being allowed to stay at 3224 Lake Shore Drive in Old Hickory while he was assisting with a remodel project. He was found with several stab wounds to the face an abdomen inside of the home.
Baynes' truck was also missing from the scene when police arrived and was later located outside of a cell phone store at 811 Dickerson Pike.
Anthony Eugene Summers, 53, was inside of the store when police arrived and began running on foot when he noticed detectives outside of the store.
After being taken into custody, Summers admitted that he was involved in a fight with Baynes.
Summers is being treated for injuries to his hand sustained in the fight and will be charged with criminal homicide once released from the hospital.
