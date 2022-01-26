NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged after the body of a man was found inside of a home remodel project in Nashville on Tuesday.
Metro Police said 58-year-old Daniel Baynes was allowed to stay in the 3200 block of Lake Shore Drive in Old Hickory while assisting with a remodel project. Police said they found Baynes with several stab wounds to the face and abdomen inside the home.
Baynes' truck was also missing from the scene when police arrived. Investigators later located it outside a cell phone store at 811 Dickerson Pike.
Police said 53-year-old Anthony Eugene Summers was inside the store when police arrived and began running on foot when he noticed detectives outside the store. After being taken into custody, Summers admitted that he was involved in a fight with Baynes.
Neighbors said Baynes had been staying here for months
"Very quiet, very safe, no problems at all since we've had here," neighbor Melinda Cleek said. "Would have had no problem leaving home without locking her doors."
Cleek said she heard the sirens and then learned about the murder.
"I'm very shocked. It's a little scary. It's good to know he's been apprehended," Cleek said.
Neighbors who were home at the time couldn't believe this had happened.
"It's real scary. It's the times we live in. I guess no place is safer than the other, but it makes a difference in the way you feel," Cleek said. "You know last night was a little more different than it was before. You'd look out the windows and make sure there wasn't anything going on in your yard when you're accustomed to feeling secure and safe."
Doctors are treating Summers for injuries to his hand sustained in the fight. Police said they would charge him with criminal homicide once released from the hospital.
