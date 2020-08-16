BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green have located, arrested and charged one man after they say he shot at police and fled the scene.
Just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to W. 10th Avenue for a theft complaint when they made contact with two individuals suspected of the theft.
According to police, 37-year-old Joseph D. Compton entered into the driver's side of a silver Ford passenger car and drove the vehicle toward officers and began shooting.
Both Compton and an unnamed passenger were later located and arrested.
Compton was attempting to seek medical treatment at Greenview Regional Hospital where he was located by police.
Compton is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer) and is being held in the Warren County Jail.
