MUG - Jack Anthony Herron - 3/22/19

Jack Anthony Herron was charged with second degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of Garren Crafton on Friday in Big Sandy, TN. (Photo: TBI/Benton County Sheriff's Office)

BIG SANDY, TN (WSMV) - A Henry, TN, man has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the apparent stabbing death of a man in Big Sandy on Friday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

BENTON COUNTY MAP

Garren D. Crafton, 35, of Big Sandy, was found outside of his Kay Street home on Friday morning after being stabbed.

A joint investigation by TBI agents, Big Sandy Police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office determined Jack Anthony Herron, 35, of Henry, was the suspect.

Herron was arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the Benton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

