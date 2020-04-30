CLARKSVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and charged for a shooting that took place on April 24.
Thomas Howard Givens, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Givens is currently being held on a $260,000 bond.
Anyone with information related to the April 24 shooting is asked to contact Detective Parks at 931-648-0656 ext. 5354, tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously here.
