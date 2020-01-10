WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 20-year-old who was a person of interest wanted after a man was found shot in Franklin is now being charged with aggravated robbery.
Court papers show the shooting victim told police he met Johnathan Stratton and another unidentified white male for a drug deal Tuesday night near Incincerator Road and Lula Lane in Franklin. The victim entered the backseat of the vehicle Stratton was driving when he saw the unidentified suspect holding an AR-15 style rifle. Stratton and the other suspect then allegedly attempted to rob him.
The victim was shot in the rib cage when he tried to escape and was shot a second time once he got out of the vehicle. According to court documents, the victim pretended he was dead and Stratton allegedly told the unidentified male to get in the car, "he is dead."
The victim was taken to Williamson Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, his condition is currently unknown.
Deputies responded to the shooting location where they found a wrecked vehicle that had been abandoned. It was last known to have been driven by Stratton.
He was located and arrested later in the day Thursday, and is being held by the Williamson County Sheriff's department with $1,000,000 set bail.
