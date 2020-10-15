NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man charged in the death of his 2-year-old stepson will appear in court today.

Rozelle Westmoreland was charged with homicide and felony probation violation after police say he beat 2-year-old Cincere Hathaway to death on Friday.

Police said during questioning Westmoreland admitted to getting angry over the child "whining."

News4 spoke with the child's grandfather over the phone, who said his son - the child's father - believes anything short of the death penalty would not be justice.

Westmoreland is currently in Davidson County Jail without bond. He's due in court today at noon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: