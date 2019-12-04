Paul Adcock, Sr.
Courtesy: TBI

McMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A McMinnville man has been indicted in connection to his mother’s death in 1996.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 76-year-old Paul Alvin Adcock, Sr. for his mother’s death.

On Dec. 23, 1996, officers found Adcock’s mother Lela dead in her home on Rebel Hill Street after receiving a call asking for a welfare check. During the investigation, officers developed information leading to Adcock as the one responsible for the death.

Adcock, Sr. has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence. He is being held at the Warren County Jail on a $57,500 bond.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.