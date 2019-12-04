McMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A McMinnville man has been indicted in connection to his mother’s death in 1996.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 76-year-old Paul Alvin Adcock, Sr. for his mother’s death.
On Dec. 23, 1996, officers found Adcock’s mother Lela dead in her home on Rebel Hill Street after receiving a call asking for a welfare check. During the investigation, officers developed information leading to Adcock as the one responsible for the death.
Adcock, Sr. has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence. He is being held at the Warren County Jail on a $57,500 bond.
