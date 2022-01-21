NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a man they say shot a woman and left her in a ditch in early January.
Police charged 40-year-old Charles Alonzo Gipson with attempted murder after taking him into custody at an apartment complex on Heritage Drive. Police say Gipson shot a woman the night of January 10th and left her in a ditch on Knight Drive.
A passerby discovered the 49-year-old woman had been shot multiple times in the hip, stomach, and chest. She was taken to Vanderbilt for treatment. Police believe a verbal fight led to the shooting.
Gipson sits in jail on a $150K bond.
