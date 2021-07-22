NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have made an arrest after a man died in car accident in January.
Police say Devuntaye Jenkins, 29, is responsible for the death of Bobby Liles. On January 26th, police say that Jenkins ran a red light on Old Hickory Boulevard and hit Liles who was turning on to Myatt Drive. Jenkins was going over 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.
Jenkins was arrested and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
