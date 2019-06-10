NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after police say he drove a stolen vehicle through the old Tennessee State Prison last week.
According to officials, 31-year-old William Todd was driving at a high rate of speed before crashing the car. The vehicle reportedly matched the description of a stolen vehicle connected to a home invasion.
Police say Todd drove the car through a fence, into a roll-up door, and then continued through several cubicles and a wall.
A K-9 officer was able to track him down. Todd ran from officers when they made contact with him and was eventually taken into custody.
Authorities say he caused over $10,000 in damage.
