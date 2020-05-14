Clarence Baxter Jr.

Clarence Baxter Jr. 

 Courtesy MNPD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police Detectives have charged a 25-year-old man with criminal homicide for a fatal shooting on Wednesday. 

Police say Clarence Rene Baxter Jr., 25, is the gunman behind the death of 37-year-old Jamal Brandon Campbell at the Cumberland View Public Housing. 

Jamal Brandon Campbell

Campbell reportedly went to the area Wednesday afternoon to buy marijuana when Baxter pulled out a gun and tried to rob him in a breezeway. 

When shots were fired, Campbell was hit in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. 

Baxter was found by officers at the scene suffering from a leg wound. He was also taken to VUMC and is in stable condition after undergoing surgery. 

Investigators are looking into if Campbell shot Baxter. He is still at the hospital and will be arrested when discharged. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.