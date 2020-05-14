NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police Detectives have charged a 25-year-old man with criminal homicide for a fatal shooting on Wednesday.
Police say Clarence Rene Baxter Jr., 25, is the gunman behind the death of 37-year-old Jamal Brandon Campbell at the Cumberland View Public Housing.
Campbell reportedly went to the area Wednesday afternoon to buy marijuana when Baxter pulled out a gun and tried to rob him in a breezeway.
When shots were fired, Campbell was hit in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Baxter was found by officers at the scene suffering from a leg wound. He was also taken to VUMC and is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Investigators are looking into if Campbell shot Baxter. He is still at the hospital and will be arrested when discharged.
