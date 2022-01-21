MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have charged the man who attacked two officers on Friday afternoon.
21-year-old Justin Gordon has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and being held on $500,000 bond in Rutherford County.
Police say Gordon attacked the officers after threatening to take his own life at the Hawthorne Park South Apartments.
Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital. One received treatment for a cut to his face, the other for a cut to his arm. Both were released from the hospital on Saturday afternoon.
Gordon is set to appear in court on February 28.
